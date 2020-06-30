Reported reason why WWE took Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose off TV this week revealed

The COVID-19 outbreak in the WWE led to many last-minute changes being made this week.

Many WWE Superstars were kept off TV this week after the increase in the number of positive cases.

Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Vince McMahon.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the WWE has noticeably brought about many last-minute changes to the plans and schedule of WWE programming. Many big names were absent this week following the report of a sudden increase in positive tests within the company. WWE conducted various tests in the past week, and many talents were kept off TV for precautionary reasons. Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Liv Morgan were not featured on this week's episodes of SmackDown and RAW.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the three Superstars went on a boat trip with Mandy Rose's mother, which was the primary reason they were kept off TV.

Here's what Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

Liv Morgan wasn't there, which goes with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, they all went out on a boat trip together with Mandy Rose's mom. So, Liv Morgan, I didn't expect there once Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville weren't there.

Liv Morgan's status on WWE RAW

While Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are making the most of their feud on SmackDown, Liv Morgan's singles push could seemingly come to an end soon.

As reported earlier by Tom Colohue on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Vince McMahon pulled vignettes of Liv Morgan from a recent RAW episode. The expected plan is a reunion with Ruby Riott, and beyond that, we have no updates on WWE's plans for the duo. It was noted; however, the Vince McMahon has never been a fan of Liv Morgan.

Well, her vignettes that they were showing were pulled last minute by Vince, because he wanted to change her back out of a singles push, and the vignettes were pushing towards that singles push. I've been told that he's never been a fan, which is a bad sign.

Morgan returned to WWE TV as a repackaged Superstar, and she was destined to be a fresh face at the top of the women's card. The WWE creative team sadly didn't have any plans for Morgan, and her push ended up going nowhere.