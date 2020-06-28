Real Reason why Vince McMahon has cancelled Liv Morgan's singles push revealed

Vince McMahon made the call to nix Liv Morgan's push. Was it the right decision?

The WWE boss even pulled her vignettes from an episode of RAW.

Vince McMahon and Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan was widely expected to be the next big singles Superstar in the women's division when she was brought back at the end of December last year. However, things haven't gone in Morgan's favour as WWE seems to have nixed her push and the storyline direction is possibly heading towards a reunion with Ruby Riott.

Korey Gunz asked Tom Colohue about the status of Liv Morgan's push during the Q&A section of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue cited an earlier report of his which revealed that Vince McMahon had cancelled Liv Morgan's recent RAW vignettes. The reason why Vince McMahon decided to pull the vignettes last minute was because they were filmed to facilitate a singles push for Morgan.

The WWE Boss, however, wanted to undo the push and the idea now, as stated earlier, seems to be a reunion with Ruby Riott.

Most importantly, Tom added that Vince McMahon was reportedly never a fan of Liv Morgan and that's not a good sign with regards to her career.

Here's what was revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Korey Gunz: Speaking of pushes in the women's division, what's happened to Liv Morgan's?

Tom Colohue: Well, her vignettes that they were showing were pulled last minute by Vince, because he wanted to change her back out of a singles push and the vignettes were pushing towards that singles push. I've been told that he's never been a fan, which is a bad sign.

Liv Morgan's WWE future reportedly looks grim

The reports doing the rounds don't paint a positive picture about Liv Morgan's long-term fortunes in the WWE.

It was previously reported that Liv Morgan was one of Paul Heyman's projects, and the veteran's ouster from the Executive Director's role may have affected Morgan's standing on the RAW roster.

It was also reported a while back that beyond the Lana storyline which went nowhere, WWE didn't have any long-term plans for Morgan when they repackaged her and got her back to TV.

The 26-year-old Superstar is a talented performer and age is still on her side, but to be successful in the WWE, she'd also need the support of the management.