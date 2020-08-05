Reported segments that were actually planned before WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW had so many things happening that viewers were kept on the edge of their seats throughout the show. Right from the start, the show was ridden with power outages.

When the announcers welcomed us to the show, the lights flickered. Even during the match between Apollo Crews and MVP, the arena lost power for a split second, following which, Crews beat MVP. MVP instantly slammed the management for running a subpar episode of WWE RAW.

Also, on WWE RAW, during his match against Andrade, Montez Ford collapsed. When the WWE Superstar was taken backstage, it was revealed that someone had poisoned him, resulting in him losing consciousness during the match.

Quickly after that, footage was shown of a group of people dressed in black throwing a Molotov Cocktail on the WWE Performance Center's generator before WWE RAW aired. The CCTV captured the video, and the members of the group are still unknown. However, earlier today, WWE confirmed the name of the faction.

Segments planned before WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, has stated that the WWE had only two segments planned before taping this week's episode of WWE RAW. The reported segments that were planned before time were the altercation between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, and Shane McMahon hosting RAW Underground.

If this report is accurate, then all the segments mentioned initially in this piece were results of impromptu writing. Even amidst such a chaotic WWE RAW, the fans were entertained and look forward to how the rest of the storyline will play out in the coming weeks.

The Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton segment has garnered much appreciation from WWE fans. McIntyre's words resonated with many WWE fans and he made the feud personal by noting a time when he needed help, and The Viper didn't come out and help him out.

Shane McMahon's introduction of RAW underground on WWE RAW is something fresh. The segment entailed an MMA fight club of sorts. The night ended when the fans saw The Hurt Business come in and take over RAW Underground.