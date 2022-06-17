Reported WWE locker room reaction to Vince McMahon allegations 

Vince McMahon has officially stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst allegations of misconduct.

McMahon has been accused of allegedly paying "hush money" to hide an affair he had with an ex-employee. The massive controversy has rocked the wrestling fraternity, and it has now been revealed that WWE talent and employees were not aware of the story until it went public.

Dave Meltzer reported on the backstage atmosphere in WWE following the accusations against Vince McMahon. It was stated that a handful of people had suspicions about McMahon possibly being in a relationship after the woman in question was handed a promotion last year.

At least one person knew about the situation behind the scenes before WWE's statement, as Meltzer noted below in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"The talent and virtually all the employees had no idea of this story until it broke. There were suspicions of the woman and McMahon having a relationship, particularly when she was given a promotion in or around April 2021. And at least one person we know of did have awareness of it before the story broke publicly, but there is no indication he told anyone," stated Dave Meltzer.

Vince McMahon is still in charge of WWE's creative content

The 76-year-old personality is no longer WWE's undisputed boss, but he retains his responsibilities as the company's Head of Creative.

WWE announced that while Stephanie McMahon will take over as the interim CEO and Chairwoman, Vince will continue to oversee the booking decisions on a weekly basis.

In a rather surprising development, WWE also confirmed that McMahon would appear on SmackDown to address the ongoing investigation against him.

