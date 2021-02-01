Reports: Adam Pearce's important backstage role at Royal Rumble revealed

Adam Pearce, who has acted as an on-screen authority figure in WWE over the last year, reportedly had an important role backstage at Royal Rumble. Pearce, a backstage producer in WWE, reportedly "put together" the Royal Rumble match at this past week's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As per Fightful Select, Adam Pearce was "instrumental in putting the Royal Rumble match together". The report further stated that the match was well-received backstage.

Pearce has appeared on-screen plenty of times in WWE, from being told by Vince McMahon to get Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns to sign a contract to confirm their match, to being involved in the feud between Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Pearce was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, but he was not "medically cleared" to compete, hence Owens took his spot in the match.

2021 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches

The Men's Royal Rumble match headlined the pay-per-view, while the women's match was the third match on the Royal Rumble main card. Bianca Belair emerged as the surprise winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match after she eliminated Rhea Ripley. Ripley had eliminated seven Superstars in the match but couldn't get the decisive and all-important final elimination.

Over on the men's side, Edge won the Royal Rumble match - the second in his illustrious career. The Rated-R Superstar thought he had won the match when he eliminated Seth Rollins, but he - like most fans - had forgotten that Randy Orton was still in the match as he had hobbled backstage earlier in the match.

Edge and Belair will get to choose the opponent of their choice to face at WrestleMania 37. Edge could choose to face WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, or Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Belair, meanwhile, could choose to face either RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, or SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks.