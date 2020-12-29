Reports: Backstage update on Luke Harper/Brodie Lee tribute on WWE RAW

WWE reportedly may have filmed a longer tribute for Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. Fans were unhappy at the very short tribute that WWE put out for the late Brodie Lee on RAW this past week, but a report has stated that WWE filmed a few tributes ahead of the show this week.

Brodie Lee, who went by the ring name Luke Harper, sadly passed away on December 26 at the age of 41. Lee was with WWE for seven years, before being released last year. He joined AEW after his WWE release and debuted earlier this year.

As per PWInsider, sources have told them that WWE filmed tributes from various backstage personnel ahead of this week's WWE RAW show. Here is what their report stated:

"Earlier this morning, PWInsider.com wrote about former WWE star Brian Myers calling out the company for not having a larger-scale tribute to the late Jon Huber on last night's Monday Night Raw broadcast. Since that article was published, numerous WWE talents and sources have reached out to state that tributes to Huber were taped yesterday prior to Raw going on the air. So, while there is no word where or when that material will be used, there are obviously plans for something beyond the graphic that opened last night's Raw to tribute Huber, who passed away this weekend at the age of 41."

The New Day's @TrueKofi and @AustinCreedWins paid a heartfelt tribute to the late, great Jon Huber on tonight's episode of Raw Talk. pic.twitter.com/rep2OjHcCR — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020

Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, was unhappy with the tribute that WWE paid Brodie Lee on this week's RAW. Myers bemoaned the fact that there was no 10-bell salute or a video package in honor of Brodie Lee on RAW.

WWE's tribute to Brodie Lee/Luke Harper on RAW

This week's WWE RAW kicked off with the above visual, paying tribute to the late Jon Huber, who went by the ring name Luke Harper/Brodie Lee. Commentator Tom Phillips used Harper's trademark - 'It's Monday, you know what that means...' line, which Drew McIntyre used in his promo too.

Xavier Woods wore an armband which had "Brodie" written on it, while he and Kofi Kingston paid an emotional tribute to Brodie Lee on RAW Talk as well.