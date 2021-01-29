Reports: Current WWE status of Brock Lesnar revealed

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is set to take place this weekend and one of the major names that fans are speculating to return at the pay-per-view is that of Brock Lesnar. A former multi-time WWE and Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest attractions for the company during the WrestleMania season in the last few years. Now, ahead of Royal Rumble, The Beast Incarnate's current status with WWE has been revealed.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar hasn't signed a new contract with WWE and is not currently scheduled to return at Royal Rumble. It was reported in August 2020 that Brock Lesnar's WWE contract has expired and he is a free agent.

Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his most recent deal with World Wrestling Entertainment has expired without the two sides locking in a new contract, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

Brock Lesnar is a free agent 👀



Former WWE champion's deal with the company has expired without locking in a new contract, per @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/yZbmXFcJ3j — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 31, 2020

Brock Lesnar in WWE in 2020

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston on the inaugural episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in October 2019. He then moved to Monday Night RAW, taking the WWE title with him.

Brock Lesnar entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match as the WWE Champion and dominated the entire first half of the match. He eliminated 13 WWE Superstars straight, setting a record, before getting eliminated by the eventual winner Drew McIntyre, with some assistance from Ricochet.

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate successfully defended his WWE title against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia, completely destroying him in under two minutes.

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. This was the final WWE appearance of Brock Lesnar so far. It is to be seen whether he returns on the Road to WrestleMania this year.