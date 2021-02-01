Reports: Details on Vince McMahon's absence from Royal Rumble

Recent reports have indicated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has not been backstage during WWE shows and reportedly also missed the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which took place at the ThunderDome on Sunday.

As per Fightful Select, Vince McMahon has given the Royal Rumble pay-per-view a miss and wasn't there backstage. McMahon has also missed a few other shows in recent weeks, as per the report. The report states that he is "dealing with the passing of his brother".

Vince McMahon's brother, Roderick McMahon passed away on January 20, 2021, at the age of 77. This could be one of the reasons why the WWE Chairman wasn't backstage for Royal Rumble, or the other recent WWE shows.

The same report stated that backstage producer Adam Pearce had a more prominent role to play backstage at Royal Rumble. Pearce reportedly put together the Royal Rumble match, and it was praised backstage.

Seeing Vince McMahon in his element directing/producing a new talent in Keith Lee is pretty cool.



(From the WWE 24 on Keith Lee that dropped on WWE Network today) pic.twitter.com/xwr9NugCY9 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 6, 2020

Aftermath of Royal Rumble 2021

Royal Rumble ended with Edge winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, as he became a two-time Royal Rumble winner following his first win in 2010. Edge will now get the opportunity to face Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match after eliminating Rhea Ripley. She could face either Asuka or Sasha Banks at The Show of Shows in April.

Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Sasha Banks retained their respective titles and will most likely move on to new opponents. Charlotte Flair and Asuka lost their tag team titles to former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Royal Rumble. The upcoming weeks should give fans an idea of the WrestleMania 37 card, as the Royal Rumble winners will choose their opponents and other feuds will be set up on RAW and SmackDown.