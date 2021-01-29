Reports: Only one match has been finalized for WWE WrestleMania 37 so far

WWE WrestleMania 37 is all set to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as a two-night event on April 10 and April 11, 2021. There are just over two months left until the biggest WWE show of the year. But some reports suggest that only one match has been finalized for WrestleMania 37 at this point.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has only locked in a single match for WrestleMania 37. This bout involves the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. There's no confirmation on who he will be facing, but it will reportedly not be SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

In previous years, WWE has typically planned the card for WrestleMania at least a few months in advance. But per Meltzer's report, people within WWE that the company has never finalized so little for WrestleMania by this time of the year. If Meltzer is correct, "The Showcase of the Immortals" is surrounded by uncertainty right now.

Rumors and reports about WrestleMania are quite common at this time of the year. This weekend, WWE Royal Rumble will kickstart the road to WrestleMania. This show usually offers some hints of what fans can expect at the legendary pay-per-view a few months from now. As a result, it's not surprising that Meltzer has offered a report about the status of the card.

WrestleMania 37 reportedly will be a "parade of former stars

WrestleMania 37 logo

A WWE source has told SK Wrestling that WrestleMania 37 will reportedly have several former WWE Superstars and veterans. SK Wrestling's Lennard Surrao wrote that top stars like John Cena, Hulk Hogan and other legends are being considered for the show.

"WWE is following a tried-and-tested pattern of getting back part-timers for big matches and special appearances. It was noted that this year's WrestleMania would be a 'parade of former stars' who will 'put their brand of acceptance' on the new generation."

Once a decision was made to run the 2 night card for Mania, the creative team started working on “bigger” ideas. Thought is WWE now needs 4 MAJOR matches, 2 per show. That probably requires outside assistance from big names. Cena & Goldberg nearly locks. Rock unlikely. Taker TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 22, 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is set to take place this weekend on January 31, 2021, and it will officially launch the Road to WrestleMania 37. WWE programming hasn't directly teased what fans can expect to see at "The Showcase of the Immortals." But by the end of the pay-per-view this weekend, the WWE Universe should have a better idea of the championship scene heading into WrestleMania 37.