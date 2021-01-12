Reports: Ric Flair could have a new role on WWE RAW going forward

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair returned to WWE TV last week on the RAW Legends Night special episode. He again appeared on RAW this week and got involved in the match between his daughter Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Ric Flair is going to be a full-time character on RAW in the coming weeks and might also become the manager of Lacey Evans.

“Yes (he is a regular on TV now), by the way. Whenever they bring Ric Flair back, the first week always does well. That doesn’t mean you bring him back every freaking week. It’s not gonna happen that way. But damn they’re doing it, yeah, he’s doing something with Lacey Evans.” (h/t WrestleTalk.com)

WWE has teased a romantic angle between Ric Flair and Lacey Evans on RAW

Last week, Ric Flair accompanied his daughter Charlotte to the ring for her tag team match with Asuka against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Throughout the match, Lacey Evans was seen trying to get close to the Nature Boy which angered Charlotte. During the closing moments of the match, Ric Flair accidentally tripped Charlotte which led to her losing the match.

Charlotte lashed out at her father after the match, asking him to mind his own business. However, Ric Flair apologized to her on Twitter and Charlotte also replied by saying that she can't stay mad at him.

I can never stay mad at you ❤️ love you as big as the sky Dad https://t.co/uYOFHngY3c — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 5, 2021

Surprisingly, WWE seems to be continuing this angle and has converted it into a proper storyline, as this week Ric Flair again interfered in Charlotte's match against Lacey Evans. While last week was an unintentional mistake, Ric Flair intentionally helped Lacey Evans win her match against Charlotte this week. Following this, the Nature Boy went backstage with Lacey Evans. It will be interesting to see where this storyline is headed.