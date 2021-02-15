Reports: Surprising revelation about how much WWE pays top NXT Superstars

WWE Superstars are no less than celebrities and the general assumption is that they make a lot of money. While this is true for some of the top WWE Superstars on the main roster, the same is reportedly not the case for the talent on NXT.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the pay of top NXT Superstars including the current NXT Champion Finn Balor and Adam Cole. According to Meltzer, WWE pays most of them in the low $100,000s except Balor and Cole, who make more.

“They’re not making $250,000 or $300,000 or anything like that — Balor I’m sure is, but I don’t think anyone else is. They’re probably in the low $100,000’s…. I know one top person in NXT who’s been there for a long time, and he should be making a ton, but he’s making $130,000…. so, they’re making like $130,000, $150,000. Adam Cole may be making a little more, he should be. That’s the range."

“NXT, you usually see the start at like $60,000, maybe $50,000 depending on who you are. If you’re like a guy who was a football player you’ll get more and then you’ll get raises to a certain point. There might be guys who make more than that, but not much more.”

Reported 2020 salaries of some top WWE Superstars on RAW and SmackDown

A report from The Mirror last year revealed the 2020 salaries of some of the top WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar topped the list with a reported salary of $12 Million last year.

Following him on the list is 16-time World Champion John Cena with $8.5 Million, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns with $5 Million, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton with $4.5 Million and former WWE Champion AJ Styles with $3.6 Million.