WWE Superstars' salaries of 2020 reportedly revealed

The world of professional wrestling has evolved so much over the years to a point where WWE fans are equally interested in every backstage detail of the business as they are about the on-screen storylines. One of the discussion points has been the salaries of top WWE Superstars.

A recent report from The Mirror has revealed the salaries of top WWE Superstars. As per the report, former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, whose contract expired earlier this year, topped the list of highest earners with a salary of $12 Million this year. The report added that Lesnar received an additional $500,000 for every main-event appearance.

Following him at the second spot is 16-time World Champion John Cena with $8.5 Million. Next on the list is current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a salary of $5 Million. The highest-paid female WWE Superstar is Ronda Rousey with $1.5 Million, followed by Becky Lynch at $1 Million per year.

Full list of WWE Superstars and their reported salaries

Following is the list of 38 WWE Superstars and how much money they are earning as their salary. Please note that if any WWE Superstar's name is missing, their reported salary has not been revealed.