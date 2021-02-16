Reports: Vince McMahon doesn't see anything in two major WWE Superstars

Two of the biggest WWE Superstars currently out of action for a long time are Aleister Black and former United States Champion Andrade. Both have been surprisingly missing from WWE TV for months now with no explanation.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon doesn't see anything in either Aleister Black or Andrade. He also stated that Paul Heyman, who wanted a massive push for Aleister Black during his time as the Executive Director of RAW, doesn't have that kind of power in WWE anymore.

"He doesn't have that kind of power right now. If he had power, yeah, I could see it. But he does not have that power. And Vince does not see anything in Aleister Black, or Andrade, or any of those guys that when Heyman lost his position and I said the guys that are f**ked. The only one that ended up not being completely f**ked was Shayna because I guess they like the idea of Shayna and Nia Jax so she got brought back. But pretty much everybody else they're with Bo Dallas in catering."

Recent reports on Aleister Black and Andrade's WWE return status

Aleister Black has been off-WWE TV since October 2020. It was reported last month that WWE purposely took Aleister Black off the TV and have some major plans for him to have a re-debut upon his return. However, nothing of that sort has happened yet.

As for Andrade, the former United States Champion teased a return to WWE following the on-screen pairing of Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on an episode of Monday Night RAW in January 2021, as they went against Charlotte Flair. WWE Universe was expecting both Andrade and Aleister Black to return in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match but that didn't happen.