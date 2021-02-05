Reports: WrestleMania 37 will have major NXT involvement

The road to WrestleMania 37 has begun, as WWE is starting to slowly shape the card for it's biggest show of the year. As per a new report, WWE's third brand NXT could have a major involvement in the Showcase of Immortals this year.

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this year as a two-night event on April 10 and April 11, 2021. As per a Tweet from WrestleVotes, there have been internal discussions to have NXT Champion Finn Balor defend his title on the WrestleMania card this year.

Balor won the NXT Championship last September. He missed some time with a jaw injury, but when he's on the show, Balor is one of the black-and-gold brand's top stars. He is set to defend the gold against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day.

The report from WrestleVotes suggests that some high-ranking officials have talked about the possibility of a NXT Championship Match getting a spot on the WrestleMania 37 card.

Full disclosure, I don’t know where discussions stand at this point... However, I do know that several people, including some high up personnel, have talked about having Finn Balor & the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year. Especially considering it’s 2 nights.

As the report points out, WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event. In the past, a one-night show might discourage WWE from giving the NXT Champion a match on the card. But WWE will have to build two cards for the whole event this year, so the company might feel compelled to lean on NXT.

NXT also had a presence at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 37 would not be the first time when an NXT title was defended at "The Showcase of the Immortals." Last year, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Winner, Charlotte Flair. The match took place on Night Two of WrestleMania 36, and Flair defeated the champion to take her title.

It is also interesting to note that the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble Match, Edge appeared on NXT this past week. "The Rated-R Superstar" stated that he will be closely watching the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on February 14. Here, the WWE Hall of Famer teased that he could come after the NXT Championship.

But other reports suggest that Edge will be challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania 37. If that is the case, another Superstar from NXT could get a title shot against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 37.