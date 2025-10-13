REPORTS: WWE Legend Expected To Retire After 1 Last Match 

A WWE legend is expected to retire after one last match. A report has emerged that seems to confirm this.

D-Von Dudley and perhaps Bubba Ray Dudley too, could be retiring by the end of tonight

As per reports from Fightful, it seems that tonight may be the time to say goodbye to two of the biggest WWE stars of all time, or at least one of them. The report stated that Team 3D, that is Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley end up retiring after tonight following their match against the Hardy Boys at Bound for Glory. They are set for a huge match where they will be trying to win the tag team titles.

However, the report stated that at least for D-Von Dudley, this could be his last-ever match as the expectation is that after tonight he will retire, if not Bubba Ray as well. They are not figured into major creative plans going forward either.

WWE legend D-Von Dudley has spoken about being retired after this match

Dudley has spoken up about retiring after this match in October before. Speaking in an interview earlier in the year, he said that Bound for Glory 2025 was going to be the last time that he ever put on a pair of boots. He said that he was gearing up to say goodbye to the business.

The WWE legend acknowledged that in wrestling it was common for stars to often say that it was going to be the last time, but continuing on nonetheless, but that is not the case here.

"Yes, this will be my last time. I know a lot of people will say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, all wrestlers say it’s gonna be their last time.’ No, this truly will be my last time," said D-Von Dudley.

This could be the last-ever time D-Von Dudley ever wrestles unless plans have changed in the interim.

