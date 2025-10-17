REPORTS: WWE Making Huge SmackDown Changes After Injuries - New Stars Coming

There are some big changes coming to WWE SmackDown, as per a recent report. It seems that the company has decided to take some big steps after injuries have hurt the show.A report has revealed that WWE is going to be calling on several stars to SmackDownAccording to the report by WRKD Wrestling, SmackDown may see several call-ups due to ongoing injury issues that have left some stars unable to wrestle. The call-ups are also intended to further freshen the product. Currently, a lot of stars are out with injuries on the roster, so call-ups should help.&quot;Expect to see some call ups to the Smackdown roster sooner rather than later to fill some of the gaps left by recent injuries and to help freshen up the product.&quot;There are a lot of WWE stars currently missing from SmackDown due to injuryThanks to injuries, the company is working with a smaller roster, and there have been some gaps left on SmackDown, which they plan to fill with call-ups.The following stars are currently out of action due to injury.Apollo CrewsElton PrinceKevin OwensPiper NivenBo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, has also been missing, but whether that is due to an injury or other issues is not known at this time.With WWE making changes, fans will get to see new stars on the rosterThe company's developmental size is currently bigger than ever before. Not only are stars a part of NXT, but they are also competing on EVOLVE, LFG, and are part of the ID program.As a result, the company has a vast number of stars to choose from should they want to bring more stars to the main roster. While NXT stars are expected to be the ones receiving call-ups, things have changed for the company recently.