REPORTS: WWE Making Huge SmackDown Changes After Injuries - New Stars Coming

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:35 GMT
WWE is making several changes (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE is making several changes (Credit: WWE.com)

There are some big changes coming to WWE SmackDown, as per a recent report. It seems that the company has decided to take some big steps after injuries have hurt the show.

Ad

A report has revealed that WWE is going to be calling on several stars to SmackDown

According to the report by WRKD Wrestling, SmackDown may see several call-ups due to ongoing injury issues that have left some stars unable to wrestle. The call-ups are also intended to further freshen the product. Currently, a lot of stars are out with injuries on the roster, so call-ups should help.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"Expect to see some call ups to the Smackdown roster sooner rather than later to fill some of the gaps left by recent injuries and to help freshen up the product."
Ad

There are a lot of WWE stars currently missing from SmackDown due to injury

Thanks to injuries, the company is working with a smaller roster, and there have been some gaps left on SmackDown, which they plan to fill with call-ups.

The following stars are currently out of action due to injury.

  • Apollo Crews
  • Elton Prince
  • Kevin Owens
  • Piper Niven
Ad

Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, has also been missing, but whether that is due to an injury or other issues is not known at this time.

With WWE making changes, fans will get to see new stars on the roster

The company's developmental size is currently bigger than ever before. Not only are stars a part of NXT, but they are also competing on EVOLVE, LFG, and are part of the ID program.

As a result, the company has a vast number of stars to choose from should they want to bring more stars to the main roster. While NXT stars are expected to be the ones receiving call-ups, things have changed for the company recently.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications