Revealed: WWE veteran who produced the CM Punk-John Cena SmackDown segment - Reports

The veteran who brought together tonight's John Cena-CM Punk segment on WWE SmackDown has been revealed. Bobby Roode was the one who produced the segment, as per Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

The past 12 hours or so have been absolutely brutal for anyone who's a CM Punk fan. The former WWE Champion apologized to Saudi Arabian fans for his tweet bashing the country back in 2020. Wrestling X/Twitter came in droves to call him out for his hypocrisy, and many are calling his current WWE run a "humiliation tour."

On SmackDown, CM Punk came out as the Basic Thuganomics era John Cena to a loud chorus of cheers. He cut a scathing promo on Cena to hype their match at Night of Champions. As per Sean Ross Sapp on X, Bobby Roode produced tonight's segment on SmackDown.

As Sapp noted in his X post, Roode doesn't write WWE segments. Fans are quite excited to see Punk and Cena go at it in the Undisputed WWE Title match at Night of Champions in a matter of hours. While Punk has seemingly lost a lot of fans' respect over the past 12 hours, the star has also received praise from many for apologizing to Saudi Arabian fans for his profane tweet.

