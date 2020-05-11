Rey Mysterio could leave WWE after Money in the Bank loss

Shayna Baslzer locks Rey Mysterio in a Kirifuda Clutch.

Otis has grabbed all the headlines after winning the Money in the Bank contract, however, the other big talking point from the match was the spot that involved Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black getting thrown off the roof by King Corbin.

Ryan Satin tweeted that there have been rumors of Rey Mysterio possibly leaving WWE, and if the reports are true, then the Money in the Bank spot could have been WWE's way of killing off the WWE veteran's character. Satin said that it would be a unique WWE exit for Rey Mysterio if that ends up being the case.

If the rumors are true and Rey Mysterio is possibly on his way out of WWE, killing off his character by throwing him off the roof is certainly a unique exit.



I also like that this allows Aleister Black to return as an even darker entity out for revenge for his murder.#MITB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 11, 2020

Satin also added that he liked the idea of Aleister Black returning as a dark entity to exact revenge for his murder. Black even posted a tweet immediately after the show went off the air and the WWE does seem to be leaning towards a darker gimmick for the Dutch Superstar.

Rey Mysterio's future is, however, a matter of concern at this point. The former WWE Champion should ideally not be back on TV even if he isn't leaving the company.

Anything is possible in the WWE as AJ Styles was buried alive at WrestleMania 36 and he returned to be a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Rey Mysterio's WWE Future

The rumors of Mysterio possibly leaving WWE should be taken with a grain of salt as his son Dominick is currently training for his in-ring debut and Mysterio has stated in the past that he wants to work with his son before retiring.

It was reported recently by WrestlingNews.co that Mysterio's current contract with the WWE would come to an end in September and there have been no reports of there being any negotiations with regards to a new deal.

Could this be the end of Rey Mysterio's latest WWE stint or is there another twist in the tale?