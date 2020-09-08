WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been in the news recently for several reasons. It was reported earlier that Rey Mysterio was working with WWE without a contract as his previous deal has expired. Finally, he signed a new three-year deal with WWE last month.

Earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam, Rey Mysterio's son Dominik finally made his in-ring debut in a match against Seth Rollins. In his few matches, the youngster has impressed a lot of people. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also likes him and is on board with his push.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) offered Rey Mysterio a big-money contract, but he turned it down.

“They did sign Rey and Rey could have gone to AEW and they know that know Rey got a huge offer to go to AEW [and he] stayed"

“That’s a feather in the cap too. I don’t want to say they owe him because they don’t owe anyone anything but Rey had no contract. Rey could have walked in AEW in the middle of this program. He wasn’t gonna do it because he’s Rey and he told them he wouldn’t and no matter what he wouldn’t. But the point is that legally he could have. I know that loyalty to Vince is a one-way street – you have to be loyal to him and he doesn’t have to be loyal to you but there is something to that right now but he’ll probably forget it at some point too, down the line. Usually, it’s sooner than later.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Rey Mysterio in WWE recently

Rey Mysterio has been in a highly personal feud against Seth Rollins and Murphy since Money in the Bank 2020. The two faced off in an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules 2020, where Rollins went on to extract Mysterio's eye, in kayfabe, of course.

The Mysterio family is going to TOWN on @WWE_Murphy, so much so that he just QUIT the match! #WWERaw @35_Dominik @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/9W4907H40J — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

With the in-ring debut of Dominik Mysterio, the father-son duo have been fighting together against Seth Rollins. This week on Monday Night RAW, the entire Mysterio family came together to beat down Murphy with Kendo sticks to close the show.