Rey Mysterio's injury has another unexpected twist after WWE referee was forced to stop match - Reports

Rey Mysterio suffered an injury during his match on WWE SmackDown against Santos Escobar. It was a match to qualify for a shot at the United States Championship, but instead of Escobar winning cleanly, it came to a close when the referee ended things. Now, there's been another report on Mysterio's injury.

Originally, after the match was brought to a close by the referee, fans thought that it was because they were protecting Mysterio and the injury was part of a storyline. Initial reports also confirmed that, but it turned out not to be the case.

Soon, reports emerged that Mysterio had actually really suffered an injury.

Now, in a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the reality of the situation appears to be confirmed. The report said that Mysterio was now fine and he was doing well.

The injury had apparently come after Escobar hit Rey Mysterio with a dive to the outside of the ring. As it turns out, the legend was already very dizzy before that due to a different move, so they decided to stop the match.

"He was selling a way to stop the match, he was not actually knocked out there, but he was dizzy before that. So, that's what I was told about how it went down. I don't think he had a concussion. If you watch it on TV, it looked like he did but it was a precautionary measure. They didn't know."

It was not clear whether he had suffered a concussion or not, so the officials took preventive measures. Now, according to Meltzer, Mysterio is fine, and it turned out not to be serious.

We at Sportskeeda wish Rey Mysterio well and hope for an in-ring return soon.