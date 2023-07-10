Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam opponent reportedly "penciled in" by WWE officials

Having dominated WWE's women's division for the majority of 2023, Rhea Ripley has yet to find a suitable challenger for her world title.

On Saturday, August 5th, WWE will present one of their biggest Premium Live Events of the year, SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit. The show will be the first major WWE event to take place in the stadium since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhea Ripley will face one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam.

"They’re not there yet [with the story], but that match was penciled in last week." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

This past Monday on RAW, the Australian retained the Women's World Championship against Natalya in a hard-fought contest.

Natalya wants Rhea Ripley to respect her

Despite her valiant effort against The Eradicator on RAW last week, the Canadian star has proven to be an easy challenge for Ripley.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda on Wrestle Binge, Natalya was asked to share her thoughts on her recent encounters with Rhea.

"Rhea looks at me like I couldn't go 10 seconds with her, and she's not wrong because at Night of Champions, I took my eyes off the prize, and I was unfocused, and I'm not gonna even blame Dom for what happened at Night of Champions. But I would like to have the same respect that I've given to her reciprocated back to me," said Natalya. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Over the past year, the 26-year-old has flourished on Monday Night RAW as part of the villainous stable The Judgment Day, with herself, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio dominating the roster.

