Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rick Steiner's son Bronson Rechsteiner received a WWE tryout.

No updates were provided on the outcome of the tryout and whether the WWE offered him or planned on offering him a full-time contract.

Bronson Rechsteiner has the look to be a WWE Superstar as he stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. Bronson enjoyed a successful spell as a running back at the Kennesaw State University, which earned him a spot in the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old Bronson, his NFL dream hit a roadblock as the Ravens waived the rookie in August 2020.

Bronson Rechsteiner doesn't have much pro wrestling experience to boast about as he made his debut on the indie circuit at AWF/WOW's WrestleJam 8 event against Jamie Hall in October. Bronson picked up the win after he used The Steiner Recliner. Making the occasion even more special was his uncle Scott Steiner being in his corner.

Bronson has always been open to the idea of pursuing pro wrestling as a career; however, the Steiner family member currently is focused on going as far as he can in his Football career.

Bronson had the following to say about a potential pro wrestling career during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated in April:

"I'm open to it. But I know wrestling will always be there for me. It's always been my dream to carry the family's legacy in professional sports, and I'm staying focused on taking football as far as I can."

Bronson was spotted working out with Diamond Dallas Page and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in May earlier this year.

WWE could also sign a female talent in 2021

In related news, it was reported that Lacey Ryan was the stand-out performer at a recent all-women's tryout. In case you didn't know, Ryan is Tom 'Green Beret' Howard's wife, a wrestler who has worked for promotions such as WWE, AAA, AJPW, WCW, and Pro Wrestling Noah.

It was added that WWE could offer Ryan a contract, and all that she would need to do is pass the medical tests. WWE would also conduct the required background check, and once the contract is signed, Ryan is expected to be a WWE talent by 2021.