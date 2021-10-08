Ricochet and former WWE Champion said to be "marginalized'' - Reports

While SmackDown now consists of top superstars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, they also got underutilised superstars such as Ricochet and Jeff Hardy during the WWE Draft. It is unlikely that the two former United States Champions will get a major push on Smackdown either. Sheamus could be turning babyface soon.

Jeff Hardy was drafted to Smackdown from RAW during the 2021 Draft. There is word that he may get pushed when he officially joins SmackDown. However, reports say that it might be difficult as he has been marginalized on RAW. Ricochet is a superstar who is worse off than Jeff Hardy for a possible push.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that three new SmackDown superstars who were recently drafted - Jeff Hardy, Ricochet, and Sheamus - none of them stand a big chance of getting pushed.

"Pushing Hardy can be done, but it’s a stretch at this point because of how much he’s been marginalized and Ricochet has been marginalized far worse. I suppose you can turn Sheamus, but that’s a stretch as well." stated Meltzer.

What could be next for WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, and Ricochet?

It has previously been reported that The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy could be getting a new character when he returns to SmackDown as a full-time SmackDown member.

Hardy is a former WWE Champion and one of the most experienced veterans on the roster today. It would be wise for WWE to use him to elevate younger talent while not having him lose credibility.

While Jeff Hardy and Ricochet have had a very lackluster run on RAW, Sheamus has featured very prominently on the red brand. The former WWE Champion has had some of the best matches of his career this past year and hopefully will be rewarded once he joins SmackDown.

