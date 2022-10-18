WWE Hall of Famer heading up RAW in Triple H's absence - Reports

With Triple H away, another member of D-Generation X will play.

Earlier today, it was reported that The Game would not be at WWE RAW tonight due to testing positive for COVID-19. Hunter was backstage working on SmackDown Friday night in New Orleans and was on screen alongside Rey Mysterio.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer The Road Dogg Jesse James will head tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in Triple H's absence. James was backstage at SmackDown on Friday working under Hunter, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Road Dogg is no stranger to the creative aspect of WWE either, as he was head of creative for SmackDown in 2018 before resigning after WrestleMania 35.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be running WWE RAW tonight.



PWInsider reports Road Dogg Jesse James will run the show in his place. The show was already written beforehand. Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be running WWE RAW tonight. PWInsider reports Road Dogg Jesse James will run the show in his place. The show was already written beforehand. https://t.co/df9ZiKy1ry

Triple H is reportedly still "in good spirits"

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Hunter is "feeling well and in good spirits," according to Johnson. Hunter has also apparently been in contact with the WWE writers and producers, and "feels good" about the creative direction heading into tonight's show.

Road Dogg will have some backup from Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes tonight, who are reportedly pitching in on the creative side of things.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City



- PWInsider Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City- PWInsider https://t.co/9bir4D9rEE

While weeks like this would typically see an increased workload for Bruce Prichard, he had a previously scheduled vacation, which means he wouldn't have been at the show even if Hunter was healthy and present.

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Universe can notice small changes in tonight's show with Triple H not at the helm.

What are your thoughts on Road Dogg heading up WWE RAW tonight? Do you think the show will miss a beat in Hunter's absence? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Are you excited for tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Yes No 56 votes