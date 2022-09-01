Roman Reigns' Bloodline reportedly getting a new member soon and it's not Sami Zayn

PWInsider has revealed that Solo Sikoa's main roster call-up is expected to happen "ASAP," with reports suggesting he could be introduced as The Bloodline's new member.

While fans have certainly enjoyed Sami Zayn's recent interactions with The Bloodline, the former Intercontinental is still not considered a full-time member of the Samoan faction. However, Roman Reigns does have plans on expanding his group as Solo Sikoa seems set to receive a massive promotion.

A WWE source revealed that the NXT superstar is scheduled to join the SmackDown roster, and fans should keep an eye out for his debut on the blue brand in the coming few weeks.

While there was no confirmation regarding WWE's creative plans for the 29-year-old superstar, PWInsider's Mike Johnson noted that Solo Sikoa should ideally associate himself with Roman Reigns and The Usos once he begins his run in the big leagues.

Could Solo Sikoa make a surprising appearance at Clash at the Castle to interfere in Reigns' world defense against Drew McIntyre? We should get our answers this weekend!

What did The Usos have to say about Solo Sikoa possibly joining Roman Reigns' The Bloodline?

Sikoa was initially pitched to work with The Usos, back when he was getting ready for his WWE debut. Company officials eventually chose to see how he performs as a singles act, and he's responded by putting on impressive performances on NXT 2.0. since his first match in November 2021.

Solo Sikoa hasn't wrestled a lot but has always seemed destined to get a spot on The Bloodline alongside his real-life brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso. The reigning Undisputed tag team champions even spoke about the possibility on WWE After The Bell podcast in May.

Jey Uso realized that Solo Sikoa wouldn't find it easy to stand out on the main roster, but promised to support his younger brother and dropped a big hint regarding his future addition to WWE's most powerful stable, as you can view below:

"It's going to be hard for him, and he knows this, but stick to the script, and we always have his back. We love him, and he's doing great down there. I can't wait to expand this Bloodline; trust me, we're expanding. Deep," said Jey Uso. [H/T Fightful]

Are you excited to see Solo Sikoa become a Bloodline member? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

