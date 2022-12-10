Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are reportedly among the list of WWE stars who have been in Los Angeles this week filming a commercial for the next 2K video game.

WWE 2K22 is the latest installment of the video game series based on the sports entertainment company. It was released earlier this year with a lot of success. 2K23 is expected to come out in the next few months, although not much detail about the upcoming game has been disclosed.

According to PWInsider, multiple superstars, including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Dominik, and Rey Mysterio, have been in and out of Los Angeles over the last several days. The city will host next year's WrestleMania.

The report mentions that they are participating in film shoots for the next video game in the 2K series.

The company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently shared a photo of himself with Bad Bunny in Los Angeles on social media. It is not yet known whether the musician will appear in the upcoming video game.

Rumored additions being planned for WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 is one of the most anticipated wrestling video games right now. Following the success of this year's game, many have high expectations for what the next one might bring.

Fans finally got GM Mode in the franchise's latest installment, and it'll be interesting to see what might return in WWE 2K23. It's rumored that a few significant changes are planned for the game.

You can check out some of them below:

MyGM Mode could feature mid-card singles titles More customization options in MyGM Mode Minor mechanical improvements to in-game controls Possible new pinfall system Improved collision and overall flow MyFaction Mode could feature multiple improvements and additions Possible addition of the WarGames match stipulation New legends could be featured on the roster

Cody Rhodes will most likely be featured in the next video game as he returned to the company at WrestleMania 38. It'll be interesting to play as him and other characters, such as The Judgment Day and Damage CTRL.

What do you expect to see the most in 2K23? Sound off in the comments below!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes