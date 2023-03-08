Roman Reigns to compete in a huge Triple Threat Title Match after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to compete in a huge Triple Threat Match after WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, post-WrestleMania 39, Reigns is expected to stay in the title picture regardless of the outcome of his match against Rhodes.

According to a report from Xero News on Twitter, WWE could consider having Reigns cross paths with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at this year's Backlash premium live event.

The first half of the report suggested the following:

As of recently, WWE are currently deciding whether to go with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or simply one of them

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about Roman Reigns mentioning his father Dusty Rhodes on SmackDown

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes crossed paths for the first time in years.

The Tribal Chief also impersonated Cody's late father, Dusty Rhodes, as the two men went back and forth on the mic.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The American Nightmare spoke about Reigns mentioning his father. Rhodes said:

"Can't avoid it," Cody Rhodes said. "And then those nights when I make it clear I'm not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It's one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn't really interested in the idea of, 'We're gonna converse on my father,' but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he's the one who took it up there."

Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

