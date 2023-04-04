Night Two of WrestleMania 39 closed out with Roman Reigns emerging victorious against Cody Rhodes and retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The decision didn't go well with many fans who wanted Cody to win and finally become the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. All eyes are now on the much-awaited RAW after WrestleMania 39 to see what the undisputed champion does next.

According to a report by Xero News, Roman Reigns could be having a stare-down with none other than WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H on Monday Night RAW tonight. No further details have been provided yet.

Triple H had huge praise for Roman Reigns in the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference

The Tribal Chief has now held the Universal Championship for over 945 days and looks set to touch a monumental figure of 1000 days in his historic title run.

Following the Night Two of WrestleMania 39, Triple H had huge praise for Reigns, stating that he's operating on a whole new level above everyone else.

"Roman [Reigns], I tell him this all the time and I told him tonight, he's operating on a different level from everybody else. The storytelling, the nuances, making everything mean something. There is nothing that happens when he's in that ring that doesn't mean something. It's impressive and that's why he's been champion for 945 days, that's why he's at the top of the industry," said Triple H.

Hunter continued:

"He's [Roman Reigns] at a whole other level and stratosphere from anybody doing this. He's begging somebody to come along and take it from him. He's begging them to step up and do it as good as he does. That's what this business is about. When the Hogans and those people get to the top and the time comes, you need that next level. You need the Brets, Shawns, The Rocks, Austins, Undertakers, Cenas, somebody to step up and take it. Not have it handed to them. Take it. He's begging for somebody to do it. I can't wait to see who does." [H/T Fightful]

Reports have also indicated that the current plan for Roman Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania is to team up with Solo Sikoa and face Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner.

