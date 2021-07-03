Roman Reigns to defend the Universal Championship in a handicap match against two top superstars - Reports

Roman Reigns has defended his Universal Championship against top superstars such as Kevin Owens, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Edge over the course of his long reign. However, The Tribal Chief has not defended the title in a handicap match till now. That might be set to change soon.

A few weeks back on SmackDown, Roman Reigns decimated Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio. Soon after, he faced the legendary Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell. The Tribal Chief gained a convincing win against the Master of the 619. However, their rivalry is far from over.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE is planning to continue the program between The Mysterios and Roman Reigns and The Usos. There is a six-man tag team match planned between Mysterios and a mystery partner vs Roman Reigns and The Usos. Apart from that, Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match.

The Smackdown TV matches announced are Mysterios & mystery partner vs. Reigns & Usos and Belair vs. Bayley. 7/24 in Pittsburgh is listing Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match with the title at stake which means Reigns has to win and putting the title up in a handicap match is stupid to begin with, as it just makes the babyfaces look like they are losers to start out with

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

Who could Rey Mysterio's mystery partner in his war against Roman Reigns be?

Edge could be an option for tagging with the Mysterios. Edge is in a heated rivalry with Reigns himself and could bring the star power needed to help the Mysterios seem like a legitimate threat to Reigns and his cousins.

Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB pic.twitter.com/WsedqZ1DWD — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 27, 2021

Edge will take on Roman Reigns at the upcoming pay-per-view called Money in the Bank. The show is set to take place on July 18th.

