Roman Reigns has not introduced 2 top Bloodline stars yet; reason for WWE absence despite signing - Reports

Two top Bloodline stars have yet to be introduced by Roman Reigns. Reports have now surfaced regarding their absence.

Roman Reigns has been the usual star to introduce new members into the faction, and his absence allowed stars like Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to be introduced. He has called himself the High Tide, as the one who makes everyone else's ships float higher, which has become his new official name. He's been the one to make The Bloodline relevant and make it as big as it is today. Even now, the storyline of the group has continued. Now reports have emerged about the absence of two Bloodline stars, despite signing. Reigns has yet to introduce either Hikuleo or Lance Anoa'i.

Both Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i were signed by WWE last year. Now, Fightful Select has reported on why they have not appeared. The report noted that Lance Anoa'i was injured and would be out of action well into 2025. This was reported last year, and the situation remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Hikuleo was reportedly signed without being included in the creative plans. Main roster creative sources said that while he was on the internal roster, there were currently no known plans. He is still listed internally.

With WrestleMania coming up, stars have a tendency to debut after that. Fans will have to wait and see if that's when either star can make an appearance with The Bloodline or Roman Reigns.

