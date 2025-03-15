Roman Reigns officially reveals that he now has a new name after his return. He has announced it.

Ad

On the latest episode of RAW, Reigns suddenly returned and attacked Seth Rollins. He inadvertently helped him win the Steel Cage match by dragging him out of the ring, but he was not done there. With huge stomps and attacks, Rollins was left unable to move. He then saw Paul Heyman with CM Punk, and he attacked Punk as well, destroying both the stars.

Roman Reigns has now revealed that the WWE 2K25 cover had come to be only because he had chosen to include everyone. He said that The Bloodline was too good and they were too special. They had changed everything. He then went on to officially announce his new name. He said that he's 'The High Tide.' The star works as the High Tide as he not only lifts himself but every ship around him and gives them a boost.

Ad

Trending

"This is what every man should aspire to be right here. It's what they should aspire to do. The Bloodline's too good. I'm the High Tide. I liftlall the ships. This cover speaks to that. I didn’t do it by myself, but I also refused to do it by myself. I could have. We're too special. We changed everything. From my Bloodline to yours."

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

What will happen when Roman Reigns' new High Tide character meets Seth Rollins and CM Punk?

Roman Reigns is back as the High Tide and seems intent on not taking any prisoners at all, as he destroyed both the stars responsible for his elimination at the Royal Rumble - Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Now, the three stars are expected to continue their feud, with Reigns set to appear next week. What happens is anyone's guess, but it appears that the trio is heading towards WrestleMania for a Triple Threat match.

The match itself is yet to be confirmed, but with Seth Rollins and CM Punk both determined to get their revenge, it seems to be the next logical step.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback