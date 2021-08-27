Roman Reigns' role in Becky Lynch's decision to turn heel revealed - Reports 

Becky Lynch is all set to begin another run as a heel, and it has now been revealed that Roman Reigns may have influenced her decision to turn.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that some people in the company believe Lynch was inspired to turn heel after watching Reigns' impressive performance as WWE's top antagonist on SmacKDown. Meltzer also added that most performers consider being a heel 'more fun.'

Lynch has in recent years been inarguably one of the strongest babyfaces created by WWE, and Meltzer noted that the heel turn didn't make sense from a business standpoint.

He also speculated that Lynch might just be viewing the character shift as a personal challenge.

"Lynch had asked to return as a heel. Some have said in the company she was inspired by Reigns, and the reality is to many, being a heel is more fun," Meltzer revealed in the Newsletter. "Of course, the last time she tried to go heel, she became the most popular wrestler in the company and the hottest woman wrestling star the company had ever had. Maybe it's just a personal challenge, because from a business standpoint the move makes zero sense."

Additional backstage news on Becky Lynch's heel turn

As revealed recently by Andrew Zarian, Becky Lynch's return to WWE TV was not a last-minute call as "The Man' was always scheduled to appear at SummerSlam. The title change, however, was not planned ahead of the show following Sasha Banks' unavailability.

Lynch squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's title for the fourth time in her career, and the quick win was reportedly designed to kickstart the returning star's stint as a heel.

As reported, WWE accepted Becky Lynch's request to alter her gimmick, and it will be interesting to see if she manages to replicate Roman Reigns' incredible run on SmackDown.

What are your honest thoughts on Becky Lynch's decision to go heel? Did WWE make a mistake by turning one of its biggest babyfaces?

