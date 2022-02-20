Roman Reigns may have retired WWE legend Goldberg at Elimination Chamber - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The two superstars were originally supposed to lock horns at WrestleMania 36 two years ago, but that match never happened. Reigns and Goldberg rekindled their feud earlier this month which led to their title bout at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg tried his best to end the Tribal Chief's historic title reign, but the latter prevailed. It was an underwhelming encounter that was met with a controversial finish.

While Reigns had his opponent locked in the guillotine, Goldberg held onto the ropes, but the official did not break the match. As a result, the latter eventually faded, and Roman Reigns successfully retained his Universal Championship.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Goldberg is done with the final match of his current contract. Thus, he is technically a free agent. Roman Reigns will get credit for retiring the former Universal Champion if the latter doesn't re-sign a new contract with WWE.

The Icon's recent post stated that this could be his final appearance as a performer. Prior to his match, Goldberg had said the following in an Instagram post:

Possibly my final mission in the wrestling world. As you can tell, I'm quite weary from the long flight as I stated that we are in Riyadh when in fact, we are in Jeddah. Kind of a bittersweet trip as it may be my last here as a performer. Hopefully, my hard work pays off, leaving Roman helpless in the middle of the ring as I walk out with his #universalchampionship. Whatever happens, he's going to know that getting in the ring with me was a bad decision on his part. That is all. Thank you everyone #whoslast #spearvsspear #jackhammer #warriortilidie

Roman Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar ended the show by winning the WWE Championship in a star-studded Elimination Chamber match. The 2022 Royal Rumble winner wanted to face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match.

As confirmed by WWE, both champions are now set to lock horns in a "Winner Take All" match at the show of shows. It will be interesting to see how both these megastars are booked at the Showcase of The Immortals especially considering Paul Heyman's role in their storyline so far.

