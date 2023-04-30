Roman Reigns' next feud in WWE revealed- Reports

Roman Reigns has been without a challenger since retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. A new report has provided an update on who the Tribal Chief could face next in his historic run.

Reigns is nearing 1000 days as the Universal Champion and will reach the landmark at Night of Champions next month. The Head of the Table's next title defense will also reportedly take place at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. He is not on the card for Backlash and is unlikely to defend the title on weekly shows.

With WWE Draft 2023 shaking up the roster, there is no shortage of adversaries for Reigns. According to Xero News, AJ Styles could be the one to challenge The Tribal Chief next.

Xero News @NewsXero Some Saturday News Bits



New Roman Merch with the 1000 Day Branding should be out shortly after NOC.



Roman vs AJ Styles is being Planned as the next Roman Feud.



Seth vs a Heel Drew being planned for WHC. Some Saturday News Bits New Roman Merch with the 1000 Day Branding should be out shortly after NOC.Roman vs AJ Styles is being Planned as the next Roman Feud.Seth vs a Heel Drew being planned for WHC.

The Phenomenal One, along with the rest of The O.C., was drafted to SmackDown on Friday night where he also made a return from injury. Styles has been out of action since December last year after suffering an ankle injury at a live event.

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns last faced off at WWE Extreme Rules 2016

AJ Styles is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns. The duo had a heated feud in 2016 when the latter was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Reigns was backed by The Usos during the feud, while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were in Styles' corner. The two groups also had multiple six-man tag matches.

The two megastars have been kept apart from each other ever since. While they had a singles match in 2022, it took place at a live event. Their last televised match was at Extreme Rules 2016 where The Tribal Chief retained the title.

Roman Reigns has been a different man since coming back as a heel in 2020. The Tribal Chief is yet to be pinned in over three years and has taken down a plethora of stars during this time. However, AJ Styles is one of the most talented performers inside the squared circle and took Reigns to his limits during their last feud. The Phenomenal One is more than capable of ending The Bloodline leader's historic title run.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions? Sound off below and let us know!

