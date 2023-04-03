Roman Reigns' next match after WrestleMania 39 reportedly revealed

Roman Reigns has emerged as the winner of his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and still holds his place at the top of the mountain in WWE. Now with the Show of Shows in the rearview, his next big match is looking to be a tag team one.

The Tribal Chief is on his way to crossing 1000 days as the World Champion, which would set him apart from any other main eventer in WWE history. After waging a war against The American Nightmare and utilizing the help of key Bloodline member Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns would go on to crush the dreams of Cody Rhodes.

Now it's left to be seen if Rhodes is going to continue his personal story and still look to finish it as he seeks his revenge against the Bloodline. Xero News has reported that Reigns and his cousin Solo Sikoa will both challenge Cody Rhodes to a tag team match on tonight's Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania.

Rhodes will reportedly pick a partner of his choosing to take on the two stars as they look to put a stop to their reign of terror over WWE.

As of now, it is unclear if Rhodes will pick someone from his current alliances with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens or go on to bring someone new into the fold of his rivalry with Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline. We'll have to wait and see if Triple H has any new surprises in store for us in the form of this mystery partner reveal.

Speculation on why WWE wants Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair to have long Championship reigns

The outcome of the main event at WrestleMania 39 saw Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair managing to retain their championships in hard-fought battles against Cody Rhodes and Asuka, respectively.

Roman Reigns is looking to cross 1000 days as the World Champion, with Belair also set to cross a huge milestone as she has defended the RAW Women's Championship for an entire calendar year. Both stars are to be well remembered in the history books as champions, and Dave Meltzer speculated on why WWE wants to continue their long reigns.

"One of the things they are trying to build is they are trying to make Roman, and they are doing this with everyone. I mean they did it with The Usos as well. Is long Title reigns to create legends." [39:02 - 39:26]

He also explained the reasoning behind Belair's win over Asuka in their match at the Grandest Stage of them All.

"We want to make Bianca into a legend and to do that we've got to have her beat people over and over again for long periods of time." [1:05:16 - 1:05:22]

