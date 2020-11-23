Roman Reigns' next feud after Survivor Series reportedly revealed

Roman Reigns reigned supreme at Survivor Series and managed to defeat WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, albeit using some underhanded tactics.

With Survivor Series done and dusted, Roman Reigns can turn his attention back to the Blue brand and continue his reign of dominance. It was believed that Roman Reigns would be entering into a feud with either Kevin Owens or Daniel Bryan next. As per Cagesideseats, Roman's next contender will be none other than the former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

The report states that the feud between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will start in full flow after Bryan is finished with Reigns' cousin Jey Uso.

The story behind Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan returned to in-ring action a few weeks back on SmackDown. The Leader of the Yes! Movement faced Jey Uso in a Survivor Series qualification match. While Bryan lost the match, it was what happened after the match that sparked the rivalry.

Roman Reigns instructed his cousin Jey Uso to brutally beat up Bryan after the match. The severity of the beating was such that Bryan had to be stretchered out of the building and was unable to compete for weeks.

Daniel Bryan returned to SmackDown last week and managed to pick up a win against Jey Uso.

Daniel Bryan is one of the most popular babyfaces on SmackDown and having him feud with Roman Reigns would not only give fans some quality matches but also cement Reigns as one of the most dominant World Champions in recent history.

It will be interesting to see how Jey Uso will factor into the feud and if Daniel Bryan can find himself some allies to even the numbers advantage Roman Reigns has.