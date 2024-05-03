Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman convinced WWE to book the former to win a match he was originally going to lose - Reports

A new report by WON states that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman convinced Vince McMahon and Triple H to make a big change to a match last year.

At WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes. Reigns held the belt for a year before finally dropping it to The American Nightmare on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's new report, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman got the original ending to last year's WrestleMania changed. Check out the report below:

"One of the reasons so many in WWE were pushing for Rhodes to face Reigns, besides that they had promised it to Rhodes when Reigns and Paul Heyman convinced both Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque last year to change the finish because they believed it would be more beneficial in getting people like Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa over as well as many others and make Rhodes a bigger star to hold off the switch for a year." [H/T: WON]

Cody Rhodes was in tears after his loss to Roman Reigns

As Reigns and The Bloodline were heading backstage after WrestleMania 39, Cody was an emotional mess and was shedding tears in the middle of the ring. He then went on a quest to get another shot at Reigns' title.

Cody won a lengthy feud against Brock Lesnar, took on The Judgment Day on multiple occasions, and faced insurmountable odds to win the Men's Royal Rumble again. He finally got another shot at Reigns' title and met him in a dramatic encounter at WrestleMania XL.

Several top names helped Cody take on The Bloodline in the main event of WrestleMania XL, including Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker. In the end, Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns to finally finish his story.

Would you have liked for Cody to win the title at last year's 'Mania? Sound off using the discuss button.

