Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania 40 status revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to feature in a double main event at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he will team up with The Rock. On Night 2, he will face Cody Rhodes.

On Night 1, Reigns and The Rock will team up against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The outcome of Night 1 will determine the stipulations for Night 2. On Night 2, The American Nightmare will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Reigns is expected to take time off from WWE after WrestleMania 40, regardless of the outcome of his matches.

“I don’t think anyone believes Reigns would retire with a loss, and WWE has taught fans not to believe it, but given his schedule, it’s probable he’d take some time off. Given his limited schedule, one wouldn’t even expect him on a show again until the as yet unannounced next Saudi Arabia show (last word being on 5/25) and the 8/3 SummerSlam show in Cleveland,” said Meltzer. [H/T: Wrestling News]

The Rock believes Roman Reigns has been carrying WWE for years

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for many years. His cousin and Bloodline stablemate, The Rock, also agreed to the same,

During their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Final Boss praised his cousin. He also reflected on Monday Night RAW breaking records on 1st, April 2024. The Rock said:

"Now that I'm back, and in the grind of it all, as he [Roman Reigns] has been, for years now, carrying the company, things like that [record-breaking RAW gate], you try to stay as present as possible because it moves, and the very next night, you're at someplace else in a different city. But we had to take a moment last Monday, just to recognize how cool it is that we're in this position. We both came from wrestling in flea markets and used car dealerships, to making $40 a match to making a little bit more than that. This guy is the champion and times are good."

The Rock and Reigns will aim for victory on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. A win would implement Bloodline Rules on Night 2 when Reigns defends his title against Cody Rhodes.

