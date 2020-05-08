Roman Reigns removed from WWE footage, reason finally revealed

Roman Reigns.

There has been a lot of talk regarding Roman Reigns' WWE status over the past few weeks. Reports suggest that there is heat on the Big Dog behind the scenes. However, is there any truth in the rumors that are doing the rounds?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that he has heard nothing about there being any heat on Roman Reigns.

WWE edits Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania clip

As we had reported earlier, WWE edited Roman Reigns out from the WrestleMania 31 match clip that was featured as part of the greatest WrestleMania moments replay on the recent episode of RAW. We had also reported a while back that an order was issued to not mention Reigns' name on TV. All of this has given rise to speculation about WWE being unhappy with Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Colohue revealed that the company just wants to keep Reigns out of the limelight as they don't want people to ask questions about him and his absence. There is no backstage heat on Roman Reigns and WWE just doesn't want him to be featured on TV as long as he is out of action.

Tom explained the following in the Dropkick DiSKussions episode given below:

Well, none of their editing is accidental. We should be certain of that. They are obviously doing this intentionally and for a reason. I get asked this question a lot, and as such, I ask this question a lot. I've got to say people are getting sick kind of asking me because it keeps coming up. But I'm still yet to hear anything about any heat within the company. Sources within the company have assured me that they are just keeping Roman away from prominence because he is not there and they don't want people asking questions about where he is.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz also previewed the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV in detail while also providing backstage scoops on the SmackDown hacker, AJ Styles' return, Drew McIntyre's title reign and more.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and ended the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.