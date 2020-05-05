WWE edits Roman Reigns out of huge WrestleMania moment clip

Roman Reigns

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, a replay of one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history was shown. As part of the buildup to Money In The Bank 2020, WWE presented a countdown that highlighted some of the biggest Money In The Bank moments in WWE history.

The #1 spot was bagged by Seth Rollins' cash in during the main event of WrestleMania 31, which saw Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Rollins eventually pinned Reigns to win the belt.

The clip was posted by a fan on Twitter and can be checked here.

WWE doesn't want Reigns to be mentioned on TV?

Fans might be aware by this point that WWE has reportedly issued an edict, stating that The Big Dog is not to be mentioned on WWE TV. Reigns hasn't been seen on TV ever since he backed out of his Universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Reigns had challenged Goldberg for the title, soon after the latter defeated The Fiend for the belt at Super ShowDown.

Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman, who ended up defeating Goldberg to win his first Universal Championship on the main roster. WWE hasn't officially commented on the situation, and no reason has been given as to why Reigns is not to be mentioned on TV.