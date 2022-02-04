Roman Reigns to face returning legend in a first-time-ever match - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to return to the company to take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a first-time-ever match.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the match could take place at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19.

The two superstars were set to face each other at Wrestlemania 36 with the then Universal Champion Goldberg putting his title on the line. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns pulled out of the match. Braun Strowman replaced him at the last-minute and defeated Goldberg for the title.

Months later, The Tribal Chief defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at Payback 2020 to win the Universal Championship. He has held the title ever since, becoming the longest-reigning champion in the title's history.

Goldberg last competed inside the squared circle against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in October last year where he emerged victorious. It was earlier reported that Goldberg has only one match remaining on his WWE contract, which seemingly would end after the reported match against Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE

The Head of the Table went toe-to-toe against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble premium live event and lost the match via Disqualification. Following the bout, he launched a brutal assault on The Visionary. It can be expected that Rollins will want revenge against Reigns at some point.

Roman Reigns also interfered in the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, costing the former his title. Later in the night, The Beast Incarnate shocked the world by entering the Men's Royal Rumble at #30 and winning the entire thing.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lesnar declared his intentions of fighting Reigns at Wrestlemania. It would be interesting to see how the entire story plays out on this week's SmackDown.

During his historic title reign, Roman Reigns defeated some of the biggest names on the roster, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and more. Only time will tell if Reigns will add Goldberg to his list of victims.

Also Read Article Continues below

What is your opinion on Goldberg's return? Do you think Goldberg will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will walk out of Elimination Chamber as the Universal champion? Roman Reigns Goldberg 0 votes so far