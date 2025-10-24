Roman Reigns set for major reunion following WWE return - Reports

Roman Reigns is no longer a full-time WWE performer in the Stamford-based promotion, but there's reportedly a major reunion planned for The Original Tribal Chief when he returns to the product.

Last year, Roman Reigns returned for the first time in months following the loss of his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. After the return, The Original Tribal Chief reunited The OG Bloodline to go after Solo Sikoa and his version of the group on the blue brand.

However, the 40-year-old WWE star was unable to do this without CM Punk's help, who agreed to align with the faction for WarGames. In the end, Punk and Reigns came to an understanding and won the Men's WarGames match in Canada. After the event, the two didn't team up for any other match in the promotion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company plans to reunite the Men's Grand Slam Champion with CM Punk as co-captains of their upcoming Men's WarGames team. The duo will team up for the first time in nearly a year for the same gimmick match in San Diego, California.

The duo will take on The Vision in a WarGames match. However, other members for both teams are yet to be determined. The reunion will hold weight, as this would be the first time since April 2025 that the two will share a ring again against a common enemy.

Is Roman Reigns done with WWE on a full-time basis?

Roman Reigns became the biggest star in the industry with his work on Friday Night SmackDown as The Tribal Chief under Vince McMahon's creative regime. Over the years, the character evolved and became The Original Tribal Chief, and the faction members continued their respective journeys in the Stamford-based promotion under a new regime.

In an appearance on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the longest-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was asked about his aspirations and future goals as a performer. The multi-time world champion stated he wants to be the first superstar to headline events and act in movies.

"I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**m near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns," Reigns said.

It seems like Reigns doesn't want to compromise on either side and looks forward to conquering both industries in the coming years.

