Roman Reigns "shoot" demands to WWE revealed - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star on WWE's current roster. His run as a heel since last year has been exceptional and the Tribal Chief character has been highly applauded by fans as well as critics.

An important aspect of Roman Reigns' heel character has been his idea of being the "Head of the Table" and the true main eventer. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reportedly have a lot of creative control of the character and all his segments and matches have either opened the show or closed it, the two most important slots.

Now, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns' shoot demand has been to either go first or last and he doesn't want to be anywhere in the middle of the show.

“You put the most important first or last. That’s the big argument right now with Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns will either go first or last. He won’t go anywhere else, that’s a shoot. He doesn’t want to go (anywhere) but first, because that’s okay, or last, which is preferable because he’s the main event and he doesn’t want to go second or fourth or second from the top,” said Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns' current storyline on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso's return to Friday Night SmackDown has spiced things up. While Jey Uso has accepted himself to be the right-hand man of Roman Reigns, Jimmy has been extremely rebellious, making it clear that he won't be taking orders from the Tribal Chief.

This week on SmackDown, The Usos faced Rey Mysterio and Dominik for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships twice. The first time, they lost the match but due to an improper pin, the two teams faced each other again in the main event of the show. During the match in the main event, Roman Reigns interfered and proceeded to beat down Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

Frustrated by Roman Reigns' vicious beat down, Jimmy Uso walked off but Roman held back Jey Uso. All signs point towards a future match between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Could it happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 later this month?

