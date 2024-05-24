Roman Reigns was "strongly against" major star (not Cody Rhodes) winning WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Roman Reigns' historic title run ended at WrestleMania 40 where he dropped the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. However, another plan was seemingly in the works for the Showcase of Immortals, but the Tribal Chief shut it down, if a recent report is to be believed.

The Rock made his long-awaited return to WWE earlier this year and immediately teased a match against his cousin. The duo looked set to collide on the Grandest Stage after Cody gave away his spot to the Brahma Bull. However, public outrage seemingly led to a change in Creative, with the American Nightmare taking back his spot and going on to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

It has been reported before that there was a pitch for The Rock to not only face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania but also defeat the Tribal Chief to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As per a recent update from Wrestling Observer Network, Reigns and Triple H were firmly against the idea.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran is not impressed with Cody Rhodes' booking since defeating Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has not been involved in any notable feud since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare has just defended the title on one occasion on TV programming. His current storyline with Logan Paul has also been criticized by many.

Vince Russo called out the company for the star's booking over the last two months, stating that it lacks direction.

"[After Cody beat Roman, they had no plans for his reign. It's just wrestlers saying I wanna fight you, gimme title shot for no reason.] Absolutely none, bro. It's just wrestlers saying I wanna fight you, give me a title shot for no reason. That is it, bro. That is all it is, bro. And the marks continue to watch and the casuals continue to get smarter and smarter and smarter," he said.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will be in action at WWE King and Queen of the Ring where he will defend his title against Logan Paul. Logan's United States Championship will not be on the line.