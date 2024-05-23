WWE made major mistake with Cody Rhodes, says veteran, after he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes finished his story and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. A wrestling veteran now thinks the company has made a significant mistake with The American Nightmare since then.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo. On his The Brand podcast, a fan suggested to the former WWE head writer that Triple H and WWE creative had no plans for Rhodes following his victory over The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion agreed wholeheartedly.

Russo slammed the Stamford-based company for the bookings of The American Nightmare post-WrestleMania XL. He claimed it was all wrestlers demanding matches against him for no reason whatsoever and that the company was making a huge mistake by not making the best use of such a popular star in Rhodes.

"[After Cody beat Roman, they had no plans for his reign. It's just wrestlers saying I wanna fight you, gimme title shot for no reason.] Absolutely none, bro. It's just wrestlers saying I wanna fight you, give me a title shot for no reason. That is it, bro. That is all it is, bro. And the marks continue to watch and the casuals continue to get smarter and smarter and smarter," he said. [23:31 - 23:55]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes had his first televised Undisputed WWE Championship defense against AJ Styles at Backlash France. Despite The Phenomenal One's efforts, The American Nightmare walked out victorious.

The 38-year-old will now put his title on the line against the United States Champion Logan Paul this Saturday at King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted LA Knight would interfere to cost The Maverick the match, setting up a feud with the popular YouTuber:

"I have a theory on how this match is going to go," began Prinze JR. "I have no inside information or anything like that. I think Cody is going to win. I think LA Knight is going to interrupt the match. I think he is going to bust Logan Paul in the face, and I think it's going to set up a story for LA Knight and Logan Paul for the United States Championship," he said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

The Stamford-based company has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy and a new faction over the past few weeks. WWE Analyst Sam Roberts suggested they could target Rhodes after his match against Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. It would be interesting to see if that scenario does take shape.

