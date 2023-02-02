Roman Reigns and three WWE stars are reportedly doing amazing merch sales heading into WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania season is the most crucial time of the year for WWE due to the sheer amount of buzz that is generated. The company has reportedly also made massive strides in the merchandise department as Dave Meltzer named the four superstars currently leading the list.

Unsurprisingly enough, Roman Reigns is one of the top merchandise sellers in WWE, all thanks to his incredible run as a dominant world champion.

The Bloodline saga has transformed into one of the greatest storylines of all time, and fans are thoroughly invested in the long-drawn narrative. Sami Zayn's role in the highly successful angle hasn't gone unnoticed, as the WWE Universe has purchased a lot of his merch over the past year.

Bray Wyatt has also managed to draw interest from the crowd as he's been viewed as a prominent babyface backstage by the officials. In addition to The Eater of Worlds, another superstar who returned to WWE, Cody Rhodes, features as part of the wrestlers who've raked in the most money in recent times.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio about the promising merch sales heading into WrestleMania 39:

"I presume that it will do amazing merchandise numbers because that's the other thing that's going on right now is the merchandise numbers are really strong. A lot of the big characters are very over when it comes to selling merchandise right now. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, I'm sure Sami Zayn. They're hot. That's the deal. Things look good for them going into WrestleMania season." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What are WWE's creative plans for Roman Reigns and other top superstars?

The various match outcomes at the recently concluded Royal Rumble event began shaping the two-night WrestleMania card. As announced by the promotion, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, and Triple H isn't expected to change the match despite Sami Zayn's recent rise.

The former NXT Champion could instead face the Tribal Chief at the upcoming Elimination Chamber show. As for 'Mania, Zayn is rumored to team up with Kevin Owens for a tag team championship match against The Usos.

Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania match could be against a superstar whose identity hasn't even been revealed on TV yet. Reports suggest the former Universal Champion could wrestle the mysterious Uncle Howdy in April, and it will be interesting to see how the creative team builds toward the unique showdown.

