Roman Reigns to turn babyface - Reports

Roman Reigns has had a tight grip on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and has crossed 1000 days as the champion. While many men came close to dethroning him, none of them have been successful. However, with the implosion of The Bloodline, some significant changes are in store for The Tribal Chief.

Jimmy Uso remained in the shadow of The Bloodline throughout the storyline. However, the former tag team champion has now broken out after he superkicked Reigns, not once but twice, at Night of Champions. While Jey Uso is still seemingly conflicted about his status, Jimmy is done with being a henchman for Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there are a lot of twists and turns set to happen in The Bloodline saga, with Reigns eventually turning babyface. He is also set to have another match against Cody Rhodes before he turns a hero once again.

''The angle remains the focal point of the company and has plenty of twists and turns left. There is who Jey Uso sides with that can be dragged out, the inevitable Sikoa and Reigns feud, more with Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes way down the line, and in the end, the Reigns babyface turn in the role as the all-time legend, which it seems these past few years is grooming him to be, and the special attraction superhero babyface for the big shows.''

Could Jimmy Uso be Roman Reigns' next challenger?

As per a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank on July 1. However, there are no challengers prepared for him right now other than The Usos. With Jimmy Uso superkicking Reigns at Night of Champions, it is likely that he will face The Tribal Chief at the show.

After months of tension with Roman Reigns, Jimmy found the courage to challenge The Head of the Table, questioning his oppressive reign. This newfound sense of purpose has resonated with the WWE Universe, elevating Jimmy's popularity and underscoring the significance of his potential title opportunity.

