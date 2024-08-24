Roman Reigns has finally returned to WWE after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The star found everything had changed while he was gone.

The Tribal Chief has always been a top name in the business, but Solo Sikoa altered The Bloodline in his absence. The star launched a coup, kicking out Jimmy Uso and eventually Paul Heyman, calling himself the Tribal Chief and bringing in Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

When Reigns returned, he made no secret of his dissatisfaction, even helping Cody Rhodes defeat Sikoa to retain his title. Since then, though, he has suffered a beatdown and was absent on this week's episode of SmackDown. There has also been talk of this leading to Roman Reigns facing The Rock at WrestleMania. As per WRKD Wrestling, answering a fan's question, it seems that the match may not take place after all.

When asked if The Rock and Roman Reigns would be battling at WrestleMania 41, WRKD Wrestling replied that The Rock and Cody Rhodes facing each other was the likelier outcome for the time being. The match between The Rock and Roman Reigns may be more likely for WrestleMania 42.

The account has a history of accurate reports when it comes to WWE.

Of course, there is a lot of time until WrestleMania, and situations may force the company to change plans, like what happened this year. It remains to be seen if that is the case or if these plans are what fans will see at the upcoming events.

The Rock's involvement in the current Bloodline's betrayal of Roman Reigns is not known

Solo Sikoa's coup and internal destruction of The Bloodline appeared out of nowhere.

There have been rumors among fans that The Rock may be behind this. However, that's far from confirmed.

At this time, fans will have to wait to see if the Final Boss orchestrated Reigns's betraying and, if so, what's next.

