Potential spoiler for Ronda Rousey's championship match at WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the titular premium live event on October 8th.

She captured the title from Ronda at WWE Money in the Bank just a couple of hours after winning the women's ladder match. Liv would go on to successfully defend the championship against Rousey at SummerSlam, but the match ended in controversy.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, and Natalya in a Fatal 5-Way on a recent episode of SmackDown to earn another shot at the title.

BetOnline has reported their latest bedding odds and it seems like Liv has a difficult task on her hands. Ronda Rousey is a heavy favorite to win the match at -500 (1/5). Liv's current odds of winning the Extreme Rules match are +300 (3/1).

Liv Morgan vows to retain at WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan has been the SmackDown Women's Champion since July 2nd, but it appears that her reign may be coming to an end at Extreme Rules. If Liv drops the title to Ronda at the premium live event early next month, her title reign will have lasted 96 days.

The 28-year-old has no plans on losing to Ronda and vowed to leave the Wells Fargo Arena still the SmackDown Women's Champion. She posted a picture of herself attending Extreme Rules 2014 and claimed that she will beat the "self-proclaimed" Baddest Woman on the Planet on October 8th.

"In 2014, I attended Extreme Rules as a fan..This year at Extreme Rules, I defend and retain my Smackdown Women’s Championship against the self proclaimed “Baddest Woman on the Planet” in an extreme rules match. WATCH ME."

Ronda Rousey was suspended from WWE following her loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She attacked Liv and the referee following the controversial loss. The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently returned to the blue brand and embarrassed WWE official Adam Pearce.

It will be interesting to see if Ronda leaves Extreme Rules as the new champion or if Liv Morgan finds another way to escape with the title.

Who do you think will win the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules? Have you enjoyed Liv Morgan's title reign or do you believe it is time for a new champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

