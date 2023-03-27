Ronda Rousey was originally slated to have a potential dream match against former women's champion at WrestleMania - Reports

Ronda Rousey could have had a unique matchup against Rhea Ripley if WWE had stuck to their original plans for the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Rousey dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the December 30, 2022, episode of the blue show. And with just five days remaining for WrestleMania, it is official that Rhea Ripley will challenge The Queen for the gold. Rousey, on the other hand, will also compete on The Show of Shows, teaming up with Shayna Baszler to take on three other tag teams in the WrestleMania Women's Showcase match.

Fightful Select reported that the original plans for Rousey were to hold on to the SmackDown Women's Championship until WrestleMania. She would have defended the title against Raquel Rodriguez at the Royal Rumble and then faced the Women's Royal Rumble Match winner, Rhea Ripley, in a dream match at WrestleMania. Instead, The Baddest Woman on the Planet chose to work the Women's Showcase tag team match at WrestleMania with Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile, the plan for Charlotte Flair was to return as part of the RAW roster and start a feud with Bianca Belair.

Ronda Rousey may be nursing a broken arm

While The Rowdy One is already advertised for WrestleMania, there may be a small speedbump before she gets to the SoFi Stadium this weekend.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that Ronda Rousey has a broken radius on her forearm.

"She’s got a broken radius bone, which is a forearm bone."

Rousey will be part of the WrestleMania Women's Showcase match alongside Baszler. Two other tandems have also qualified for the contest. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez punched their tickets to The Showcase of the Immortals when they defeated Tegan Nox and Emma. This past Friday, Natalya and Shotzi also joined the fray as they took down the duo of Lacey Evans and Xia Lee. With one slot still open, it remains to be seen which team will secure it.

